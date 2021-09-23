The Moment Kylie Jenner Wishes KUWTK Cameras Didn't Capture

Kylie Jenner essentially grew up on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," but there's one moment that she wishes cameras did not capture. When Vogue magazine asked her about it for their "73 Questions" series, she replied, "Probably my stripper pole episode," referring to a moment in the very first episode.

She divulged a few gems from her reality TV past and admitted that she rewatches "KUWTK" episodes. As for the wildest rumor she's ever heard about her family? "That we are all actually bald," she answered. She also described her famous sisters in one word, which came easily. "Kim is loyal ... Khloé is gracious," she said. She noted Kourtney is "very loving" and Kendall is "confident." Kylie referred to Kris as "strong" and we would agree. Kris also taught Kylie to "never take no for an answer" — that's quality momager advice.

Kylie couldn't give a straight answer when she was asked which sister she currently talked to the most. "We are on a family group chat all day so we talk the same amount," she explained. "Rob always makes me laugh the hardest." Kylie also opened up about her second pregnancy — keep reading for more details.