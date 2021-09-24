Where Is Donald Trump Moving His Political Headquarters?

According to Fox News, Donald Trump is hanging up his keys for Manhattan right now and pulling out his favorite golfing shoes as he is moving both his residence and his political headquarters to Mar-A-Lago in sunny South Florida. While he's been living there since his tenure at the White House ended in January, it looks like this makes the move official. His former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski hinted that Trump is going to hit the road more often in the coming weeks and months ahead and that his home base will be Palm Beach, Florida. He said, "You are going to see a complete rush of candidates going to down to the Mar-A-Lago area to do fundraising, to be near the president, to talk to him, to get his advice and counsel." While Trump hasn't declared a run for the 2024 presidency himself — yet — he has been holding political rallies and encouraging his supporters to vote in other political elections.

Trump opened Mar-A-Lago back in 1985. The historic landmark was also called his "winter White House" during his tenure as president, per the Sun Sentinel and also the site of Trump's nuptials with his wife, Melania Trump in 2005. Oprah Winfrey, Derek Jeter, and even Bill and Hillary Clinton were some of the guests who attended the reception at the glitzy oceanfront estate. Now, as far as who is going to be visiting Mar-A-Lago next remains to be seen, but there's a very good chance that it won't be a member of the Clinton family — or anyone else not wanting to see Trump make another move back to D.C.