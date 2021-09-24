The Sweet Tribute Prince Harry Paid To Archie Is Warming Hearts
Prince Harry has made it pretty clear that while he's had a lot of roles in his life — including prince, son, public figure and so on — it's his role as a father to Archie and Lilibet that is the most important to him. In fact, the Duke of Sussex opened up about how his view of the world was completely altered the moment that his son Archie was born back in 2019. In a video for WaterBear Network in 2020, Harry said (per People), "The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?"
And while both Harry and Meghan Markle are very careful about keeping their children out of the public eye, a lot of people couldn't help but notice the sweet tribute the Duke of Sussex paid to his son during his trip to New York City. To find out what he did, keep reading below.
Archie's dad wants the world to know just what kind of proud father he is
Prince Harry is so proud to be a father that he was photographed holding a briefcase that read, "Archie's Papa" on it while leaving the United Nations building in New York City, according to Marie Claire. Both Harry and Meghan Markle had a meeting with the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Harry is not shy about letting the world know — even in big, important meetings — that someone back home in Montecito adoringly calls him "papa."
But then again, Harry knows that even at his young age, Archie is watching his each and every move, and that's why he strives to be the best parent and father figure he can be. During the Diana Award National Youth Summit in 2019, Harry put it this way (via People), "The person who may be sitting here today that doesn't realize that someone looks up to them, that — for that person — you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful. Perhaps it's the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps." With that said, we wouldn't be surprised if Archie's dad carried around a bunch of photos of his children along with a few drawings in his briefcase, too.