Why Gabby Petito Got So Many Warnings About Brian Laundrie

From all outward appearances, Gabby Petito was living the dream life of a social media influencer when she embarked on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She chronicled the couple's adventures on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, where her followers can still admire aesthetically pleasing photos snapped during visits to scenic locations, like Mystic Hot Springs in Utah and the Monument Rocks landmark in Kansas.

For weeks, Petito and Laundrie traveled together in a white Ford Transit van. But, as reported by the Associated Press, Laundrie was alone when he returned home to Florida on September 1. Ten days later, Petito's family reported her missing. Her story quickly captured the attention of the media, true crime enthusiasts, and internet sleuths eager to help uncover the truth about her disappearance. According to WFLA, a family of vloggers actually filmed Petito's van at a camping area near Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming on August 27. They reported the sighting to the FBI, and a body was discovered in the vicinity on September 19 (via ABC4).

The remains were later confirmed to be those of Petito. On September 21, the FBI tweeted that the Teton County Coroner had ruled her death a homicide. Laundrie has been named a person of interest, but law enforcement has been unable to track him down. As the search continues, reports of his alarming past behavior have surfaced and sparked a nationwide conversation about the warning signs of domestic abuse.