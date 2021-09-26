Kate Middleton Expressed Personal Sadness Over A Tragic Death

Elementary school teacher Sabina Nessa was murdered in London on September 17, 2021. She was walking from her apartment through Cator Park to meet a friend at a bar, according to CNN. Police suspect that she was attacked in the park. Nessa's death has sparked an outcry in London about ongoing issues pertaining to violence against women.

London's Metropolitan Police released a statement about Nessa's death. Detective Chief Inspector Joe Garrity said, "Sabina's journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination. We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder — as are we — and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible."

The Metro Police have arrested two men believed to be associated with Nessa's death, according to People. They also released footage of a man captured on CCTV footage whom they believe is connected to what happened to Nessa. In a tweet, they said that "Any information could be vital" and asked people to share the footage. With such a shocking story, Kate Middleton shared her personal sorrow over Nessa's death. Here's what she had to say.