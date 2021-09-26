What Does Lindsey Graham Think About Donald Trump Running For President Again In 2024?

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies when he was in office. But Graham and Trump weren't always close, and their relationship raised eyebrows in Washington. Graham went from being a "Never Trump" Republican to one of his closest advisers. Before Trump became the Republican candidate for president in 2016, Graham tweeted: "If we nominate Donald Trump, we will get destroyed....and we will deserve it." Sen. Graham used to be Democrats' "go-to guy" for bipartisan deals. As one unnamed Democratic senator told Buzzfeed News, "it's like the guy I knew got kidnapped, and his twin brother showed up."

It was during the 2018 confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh that the public saw the metamorphosis of the South Carolina Republican. Vox reported on Graham's "shockingly fiery speech" during the Kavanaugh hearing. Graham said, "To my Republican colleagues, if you vote no, you're legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics." As Vox speculated in a separate article about the senator's apparent change of heart, "Graham represents a very conservative state full of statewide elected officials who'd no doubt love a chance to serve in the Senate."

