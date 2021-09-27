Meg Ryan Stuns With Her Fresh-Faced Look

It's rare to see Meg Ryan on the red carpet these days, but the 59-year-old actor was once a Hollywood darling. Her star-making role came in 1989 when she showed audiences how easy it is to fake the big O in "When Harry Met Sally," but this was far from the climax of her career. She would go on to grace some of the biggest rom-coms of the '90s with her winsome smile and wild curls, and she cemented herself as America's Sweetheart by starring alongside Tom Hanks in beloved classics like "Sleepless in Seattle" and "You've Got Mail."

But Ryan began to fade from the public eye in the wake of bad press from her 2000 affair with her "Proof of Life" co-star Russell Crowe, speculation that she had altered her looks too much with plastic surgery, and a lack of job offers that she was interested in. Ryan didn't mind losing her status as the squeaky-clean girl next door, though. "My time as a scarlet woman was really interesting. As painful as it was, it was also incredibly liberating. I didn't have to care about what people thought," she told InStyle in 2008, per Today. She also didn't mourn the end of Hollywood's love affair with her. "I think the feeling with Hollywood was mutual. I felt done when they felt done, probably," she said during a 2019 New York Times Magazine interview.

However, it turns out that she's not quite finished with Tinsel Town just yet.