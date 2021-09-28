What Did Meghan Markle Say About Her Daughter, Lilibet?
Meghan Markle gave birth to her daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June, according to an announcement posted on the Archewell website. Meghan and Prince Harry shared that they were expecting a baby girl during their interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, according to CBS News. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also confirmed that they weren't going to have any more children in the future. "Done," Harry told Oprah. Royal watchers and fans of the duke and duchess have been waiting for the couple to share the first photo of Lilibet, but that hasn't happened. In fact, the closest glimpse of Lilibet came when Meghan posted a video on her birthday; there was a photo of the baby on Meghan's desk, though you could hardly make it out.
Meghan and Harry took a trip to New York City at the end of September to attend the Global Citizen event that was held in Central park on September 25. It was their first visit to the Big Apple since they moved to the United States in early 2020. This also marked the couple's very first trip since welcoming Lilibet — so it's no surprise that people asked about the newborn. Meghan didn't give too much away, but she did say something. Keep reading to find out what Meghan shared.
Meghan Markle used one word to describe Lilibet Diana
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were tickled pink when they welcomed their baby girl back in June. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote in their statement on the Archewell website. With that being pretty much the only statement about the youngest Mountbatten-Windsor child, you can imagine just how many people wanted to ask Meghan and Harry about their little one.
During the couple's visit to One World Trade Center, someone did ask Meghan how Lilibet was, according to Cosmopolitan. "She's beautiful," Meghan responded, not revealing anything more or less. The outlet reported that Meghan was also asked how her son Archie was doing, to which she responded with "a grin and a big thumbs up." Of course, Meghan and Harry's two children weren't far from their minds while they were in New York City. According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex carried a portfolio that was engraved with the words "Archie's papa." How sweet!