What Did Meghan Markle Say About Her Daughter, Lilibet?

Meghan Markle gave birth to her daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June, according to an announcement posted on the Archewell website. Meghan and Prince Harry shared that they were expecting a baby girl during their interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, according to CBS News. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also confirmed that they weren't going to have any more children in the future. "Done," Harry told Oprah. Royal watchers and fans of the duke and duchess have been waiting for the couple to share the first photo of Lilibet, but that hasn't happened. In fact, the closest glimpse of Lilibet came when Meghan posted a video on her birthday; there was a photo of the baby on Meghan's desk, though you could hardly make it out.

Meghan and Harry took a trip to New York City at the end of September to attend the Global Citizen event that was held in Central park on September 25. It was their first visit to the Big Apple since they moved to the United States in early 2020. This also marked the couple's very first trip since welcoming Lilibet — so it's no surprise that people asked about the newborn. Meghan didn't give too much away, but she did say something. Keep reading to find out what Meghan shared.