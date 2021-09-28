The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin

Legendary singer and songwriter Andrea Martin died on September 27 at the age of 49. Martin wrote songs for iconic artists such as Monica, En Vogue, Toni Braxton, Leona Lewis, Melanie Fiona, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, and more, per Mirror. Her death was announced in a statement on her Instagram Story, but it did not give her cause of death.

"Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as 'Annie,'" the announcement stated. "Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime."

"We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time," the statement continued. "Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time, Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements. Forever a legend. April 14 – September 27." Even though Martin died unexpectedly at such a young age, her cultural influence on music has touched many people and surely will for generations to come. Read on to see what people are saying about Martin's impact on their lives.