The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin
Legendary singer and songwriter Andrea Martin died on September 27 at the age of 49. Martin wrote songs for iconic artists such as Monica, En Vogue, Toni Braxton, Leona Lewis, Melanie Fiona, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, and more, per Mirror. Her death was announced in a statement on her Instagram Story, but it did not give her cause of death.
"Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as 'Annie,'" the announcement stated. "Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime."
"We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time," the statement continued. "Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time, Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements. Forever a legend. April 14 – September 27." Even though Martin died unexpectedly at such a young age, her cultural influence on music has touched many people and surely will for generations to come. Read on to see what people are saying about Martin's impact on their lives.
Andrea Martin was 'extraordinarily special'
Andrea Martin had a longtime writing partner named Ivan Matias, who she created several smash hits with. For instance, they both came together and wrote En Vogue's "Don't Let Go (Love)," SWV's "You're the One," and Angie Stone's "Wish I Didn't Miss You." Matias confirmed Martin's death in his own Instagram post along with a poignant message. "Rest In Paradise Andrea Martin," he wrote with a photo of him performing with Martin. "We are all special in some way, but Andrea Martin was extraordinarily special."
Matias was not being hyperbolic. Many singers, songwriters, and fans have all come together to express their condolences on Twitter. Monica, who sang "The Boy Is Mine" with Brandy, tweeted, "'Before You Walk Out Of My Life' has always had a special place in my heart.. Now it has a deeper meaning for the incredibly talented songwriter. Rest well Andrea Martin. We love you always." Some fans posted Martin singing the well-known songs she wrote for famous singers, like Leona Lewis's "Better In Time."
Martin once told a panel of people at the 2011 ASCAP Expo that the most important part of making music is saying what you mean from the heart. "Sing from the heart. I don't care if it's rock, country, or whatever, those are the best records that come from the heart," she said. "It's okay to go in the booth and just to freestyle." It's clear that Martin's songs and advice will live on.