The Tragic Death Of YouTube Star Mel Thompson
Death is never easy, but it can feel especially confusing when it's unexpected. The beauty community is in collective mourning after finding out on September 26 that well-known makeup artist and YouTuber Mel Thompson died at 35 years old. She had over 171 thousand YouTube subscribers, 56 thousand followers on Instagram, and had thousands of viewers watch her weekly makeup tutorials, per People.
Mel's husband, Puffin Thompson, announced her death in a long, heartfelt Instagram post on September 27. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday. It's really hard to just choose 10 photos," he began. The accompanying carousel of photos he posted with the caption gives a visual spectrum of who Mel really was around her loved ones. "We lost a beautiful person. I just wanted to show the smiles she brought. I've had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It's great to see how loved she was," Puffin continued. "And she loved all you right back. I'll continue to love her and miss her forever." Puffin went on to say that Mel was "such a pillar for [their] family," and how her love for everyone around her knew no bounds.
Mel's cause of death has not been publicly disclosed at this time, but she leaves behind four children. Puffin wrote that the children "would talk to her nonstop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff."
People across social media are mourning Mel Thompson
Puffin Thompson ended the Instagram post mourning his wife, Mel Thompson, by saying, "I wish I had her back."
Mel's apparently unexpected death is being mourned by fans and friends all across social media. On Instagram, fellow makeup artist Robert Welsh commented, "This is such heartbreaking news. Mel was such a wonderful person. I'm so deeply sorry for your loss." On Twitter, an ER nurse wrote, "Took a nap and woke up to see Mel Thompson has passed away. I'm floored. I'm gonna miss her beautiful face and sweet voice saying 'Hey Beauties!'. My deepest condolences to her family. What an incredible loss, rest in peace Mel."
Mel's last YouTube video was posted on September 24, and it featured Mel testing out her friend makeup artist Wanye Goss's makeup products. Goss left a heartfelt message underneath her video, which so far has over 5.5 thousand likes and almost 100 thousand views. "As many will know, Mel was more than a YouTuber to me, she was a friend," Goss wrote. "She brought such kindness to not only my life but many, many people out there. Mel truly was a beautiful kind human. A wonderful woman, amazing mother and wife," he continued. "Mel, you are missed more than you will ever know. I am absolutely devastated." Our thoughts go out to her loved ones.