The Tragic Death Of YouTube Star Mel Thompson

Death is never easy, but it can feel especially confusing when it's unexpected. The beauty community is in collective mourning after finding out on September 26 that well-known makeup artist and YouTuber Mel Thompson died at 35 years old. She had over 171 thousand YouTube subscribers, 56 thousand followers on Instagram, and had thousands of viewers watch her weekly makeup tutorials, per People.

Mel's husband, Puffin Thompson, announced her death in a long, heartfelt Instagram post on September 27. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday. It's really hard to just choose 10 photos," he began. The accompanying carousel of photos he posted with the caption gives a visual spectrum of who Mel really was around her loved ones. "We lost a beautiful person. I just wanted to show the smiles she brought. I've had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It's great to see how loved she was," Puffin continued. "And she loved all you right back. I'll continue to love her and miss her forever." Puffin went on to say that Mel was "such a pillar for [their] family," and how her love for everyone around her knew no bounds.

Mel's cause of death has not been publicly disclosed at this time, but she leaves behind four children. Puffin wrote that the children "would talk to her nonstop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff."