The Shocking Reason Donald Trump Refused Anaesthesia For A Medical Procedure During His Presidency

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is set to release her new book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," in early October. According to The New York Times, the tell-all book details Grisham's experience in the Trump Administration while revealing secrets about the former president. Grisham was well-known for refusing to ever hold a televised briefing with journalists and attempted to justify this: "I knew that sooner or later the president would want me to tell the public something that was not true or that would make me sound like a lunatic." Throughout the book, Grisham highlights some of the main issues she witnessed during her time as press secretary, including Donald Trump's anger towards the press, his sexism towards women, and attempts to persuade Grisham to lie to the American public. She writes that her biggest regret during her time as press secretary was not speaking up more, adding that most everyone who worked with the president eventually "wore out their welcome" with him.

The former president has attempted to discredit Grisham, stating that she had "big problems" and was "very angry and bitter." Trump commented, "Stephanie didn't have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning," adding, "She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself."

One of the secrets that Grisham reveals concerns a medical procedure that Trump underwent in 2019 in which he refused to let doctors give him anaesthesia. Keep reading to discover the shocking reason why.