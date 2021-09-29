The Shocking Reason Donald Trump Refused Anaesthesia For A Medical Procedure During His Presidency
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is set to release her new book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," in early October. According to The New York Times, the tell-all book details Grisham's experience in the Trump Administration while revealing secrets about the former president. Grisham was well-known for refusing to ever hold a televised briefing with journalists and attempted to justify this: "I knew that sooner or later the president would want me to tell the public something that was not true or that would make me sound like a lunatic." Throughout the book, Grisham highlights some of the main issues she witnessed during her time as press secretary, including Donald Trump's anger towards the press, his sexism towards women, and attempts to persuade Grisham to lie to the American public. She writes that her biggest regret during her time as press secretary was not speaking up more, adding that most everyone who worked with the president eventually "wore out their welcome" with him.
The former president has attempted to discredit Grisham, stating that she had "big problems" and was "very angry and bitter." Trump commented, "Stephanie didn't have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning," adding, "She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself."
One of the secrets that Grisham reveals concerns a medical procedure that Trump underwent in 2019 in which he refused to let doctors give him anaesthesia. Keep reading to discover the shocking reason why.
Donald Trump's procedure would have been far more pleasant with anaesthesia
Former President Donald Trump's former press secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed in her new book "I'll Take Your Questions Now" that Trump underwent a colonoscopy procedure in 2019 at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, as per the Independent. She described the colonoscopy as a "very common procedure," adding that a "patient is sometimes put under." The real estate mogul opted out of the anaesthesia — although it would have made the experience more comfortable — because he allegedly didn't want to have to temporarily sign his power as president over to then-Vice President Mike Pence. According to CNN, a temporary transition of power is customary in situations in which a United States president must undergo anaesthesia during surgery, as outlined in the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution.
While not wanting to sign over power to Pence was the reason Trump didn't want to be put under for his colonoscopy, the reason he didn't want the public knowing about his trip to Walter Reed was allegedly to avoid being "the butt of a joke" for TV comedians, according to Grisham. The former press secretary was not shy about her feelings about the former president's actions. "[A]s with COVID, he was too wrapped up in his own ego and his own delusions about his invincibility," she penned in her book. Trump has denied Grisham's allegations, stating that she was "paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things."