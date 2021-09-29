The Real Reason The Royal Family Can't Trust Harry And Meghan Over A Potential Christmas Trip
On the heels of their daughter Lilibet Diana's birth, many are left wondering when — or even if — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to make the long journey back to Harry's stomping grounds.
As reported by The Sun, it's rumored that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have offered to fly to the United Kingdom over the holidays in hopes that Queen Elizabeth would have a chance to meet her new granddaughter. Alas, it doesn't appear many are thrilled about the couple's proposal. "Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the queen but it's breathtaking given what they've put her through this year," one source dished about the curious offer. In fact, it's reported that the queen was still mulling over the idea of inviting them to spend Christmas at all, after they rebuffed last year's invite. "The queen is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie," the source said, adding, "But courtiers are surprised by the move, especially from Meghan, after what has happened." (As for "what has happened," one needs to only look at the past few years of Harry and Meghan's lives as they stepped down as senior royals, moved to the U.S., and told their side of the story of their time with the royal family.)
But why might Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family not be too keen on the idea of hosting the couple over Christmas? Keep reading after the jump to find out!
It all boils down to 'trust'
The alleged hesitancy surrounding a visit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has everything to do with "trust," according to a royal expert.
In an interview with "The Royal Beat" (via The Sun), royal biographer Angela Levin surmised that the meeting would be arduous for members of the royal family. "I think it would cause a lot of people a lot of grief," the author noted. "The queen would be delighted because she adores Harry — and also you love a child even though you disagree with everything they are doing." The issue, she then explained, "I think for the other royals, it is quite a stiff time where everybody has a very explicit diary of changing five times a day and what they have to do at what time," she added.
Levin also pointed out the lack of trust the family might be feeling on the heels of the couple's bombshell tell-all interview with host Oprah Winfrey, as well as their subsequent comments later. "I think it will be very, very difficult if they come over because the feeling is you can't trust them, and they might use this for their next documentary or for his next book."