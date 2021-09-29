The Real Reason The Royal Family Can't Trust Harry And Meghan Over A Potential Christmas Trip

On the heels of their daughter Lilibet Diana's birth, many are left wondering when — or even if — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to make the long journey back to Harry's stomping grounds.

As reported by The Sun, it's rumored that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have offered to fly to the United Kingdom over the holidays in hopes that Queen Elizabeth would have a chance to meet her new granddaughter. Alas, it doesn't appear many are thrilled about the couple's proposal. "Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the queen but it's breathtaking given what they've put her through this year," one source dished about the curious offer. In fact, it's reported that the queen was still mulling over the idea of inviting them to spend Christmas at all, after they rebuffed last year's invite. "The queen is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie," the source said, adding, "But courtiers are surprised by the move, especially from Meghan, after what has happened." (As for "what has happened," one needs to only look at the past few years of Harry and Meghan's lives as they stepped down as senior royals, moved to the U.S., and told their side of the story of their time with the royal family.)

But why might Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family not be too keen on the idea of hosting the couple over Christmas? Keep reading after the jump to find out!