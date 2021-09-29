Did Krysten Ritter And Adam Granduciel Break Up?
What happens when you pair a kickass crime fighter with cool powers and a badass rock and roller together? Well, nothing everlasting, clearly, because "Jessica Jones" actor Krysten Ritter and "War on Drugs" rocker Adam Granduciel are reportedly split up, according to In Touch. This comes as a shocker because the ex-couple were together for over seven years and had a child together.
In February 2019, Ritter revealed her surprise pregnancy at the 91st Academy Awards. She showed off her baby bump on the red carpet and marked the occasion with an Instagram post, in which she wrote, "Surprise! #Oscars." Five months later in July, Granduciel and Ritter welcomed a baby boy, Bruce Julian Knight, and were over the moon about it. "I had no idea that I would get to be a kid again myself," Ritter said to HollywoodLife in September 2020 about becoming a mother. "Getting to see the world through his eyes and find joy in playing with toys and things like dancing to 'Baby Shark,' getting dressed up for Halloween is the best! I am so grateful for this gift," she added.
So what is the real reason behind this dynamic duo splitting up? Read on to find out more.
Krysten Ritter and Adam Granduciel allegedly went their separate ways
Krysten Ritter and Adam Granduciel never married each other, but had been together since 2014. A source close to the ex-couple exclusively told In Touch on September 29 that they've "drifted apart," but "remain on amicable terms" so they can "continue to co-parent their son," Bruce Julian Knight. However, a source close to Ritter denied the couple's split to In Touch, saying, "This is not true and they are still together."
Us Weekly was one of the first publications to report on the blossoming relationship between Granduciel and Ritter. "It started with her being a fan of the band and then somehow she got in touch with him and went to some shows," a source divulged to the publication at the time. "They're having fun and spending some quality days in New York."
In October 2012, Ritter did an interview with Playboy, and mentioned why you might not see her in a wedding gown anytime soon. "I was never the little girl who dreamed about a wedding or a big white dress," Ritter recalled to Playboy. "It was never my thing, but I don't think I'm sour on marriage. I just don't know if I'm the type. Marriage seems scary to me." While it's unclear if the coupe actually broke up, it's nice to know that they are on good terms, regardless of the situation.