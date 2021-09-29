Did Krysten Ritter And Adam Granduciel Break Up?

What happens when you pair a kickass crime fighter with cool powers and a badass rock and roller together? Well, nothing everlasting, clearly, because "Jessica Jones" actor Krysten Ritter and "War on Drugs" rocker Adam Granduciel are reportedly split up, according to In Touch. This comes as a shocker because the ex-couple were together for over seven years and had a child together.

In February 2019, Ritter revealed her surprise pregnancy at the 91st Academy Awards. She showed off her baby bump on the red carpet and marked the occasion with an Instagram post, in which she wrote, "Surprise! #Oscars." Five months later in July, Granduciel and Ritter welcomed a baby boy, Bruce Julian Knight, and were over the moon about it. "I had no idea that I would get to be a kid again myself," Ritter said to HollywoodLife in September 2020 about becoming a mother. "Getting to see the world through his eyes and find joy in playing with toys and things like dancing to 'Baby Shark,' getting dressed up for Halloween is the best! I am so grateful for this gift," she added.

So what is the real reason behind this dynamic duo splitting up? Read on to find out more.