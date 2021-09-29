The Tragic Death Of Old Yeller Actor Tommy Kirk
Former Disney leading man Tommy Kirk has died at the age of 79, per People. Kirk was found in his Las Vegas home on September 28. His friend, Paul Petersen II, announced his passing on Facebook. "Tommy was intensely private. He lived alone in Las Vegas, close to his friend ... and 'Ol Yeller' co-star, Bev Washburn ... and it was she who called me this morning," he wrote. According to TMZ, Kirk died at home, and there is no foul play suspected.
"Please know that Tommy Kirk loved you, his fans," Peterson II continued on Facebook. "You lifted him up when an Industry let him down in 1965. He was not bitter. His church comforted him. May God have mercy on his soul."
Kirk was known for his many Disney roles, including those in films like "Old Yeller," "The Shaggy Dog," and "Swiss Family Robinson." Disney shared words of condolence in a statement, tweeting, "We are saddened by the passing of Tommy Kirk, the beloved and iconic star of such Disney family favorites from the 1950s and 1960s as Old Yeller, The Shaggy Dog, Swiss Family Robinson, and The Misadventures of Merlin Jones."
Tommy Kirk came to fame in Old Yeller
Per Variety, Tommy Kirk was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1941. Growing up in Los Angeles, Kirk caught the acting bug and became famous for his role as Travis Coates in "Old Yeller." From there, Kirk became a Disney prodigy playing Wilby in "The Shaggy Dog," and Biff Hawk in "The Absent Minded Professor."
Despite his being a leading man for Disney, Kirk claimed that the studio ended up cutting ties with Kirk when they found out he was gay, per The Hollywood Reporter. During filming for "The Misadventures of Merlin Jones," a then-21-year-old Kirk began seeing a 15-year-old boy. When Disney found out about the relationship, they cut ties with Kirk.
In an interview with Kevin Minton in 1993 for FilmFax, Kirk revealed when he was 17 or 18 years old, he finally admitted to himself that he was gay. "I didn't know what the consequences would be, but I had the definite feeling that it was going to wreck my Disney career and maybe my whole acting career," he said, via The Hollywood Reporter. "Disney was a family film studio and I was supposed to be their young leading man. After they found out I was involved with someone, that was the end of Disney."
Tommy Kirk had a long, successful career
Following his departure from Disney, Tommy Kirk continued to have a successful career. He acted in films like "Mars Needs Women," "It's a Bikini World," and "Billy Frankenstein," per The Hollywood Reporter.
Kirk publicly came out as gay in 1973, per Variety, and he also decided to end his acting career. In 2006, when he was named a "Disney Legend," he spoke about running into Walt Disney, saying (via Variety), "He was with Hedda Hopper, the legendary columnist. He put his arm around me, and he said, 'This is my good-luck piece here,' to Hedda Hopper. I never forgot that. That's the nicest compliment he ever gave me." He also said, "I want to be remembered for my Disney work, like 'Swiss Family Robinson' and 'Old Yeller.'"
Since the news of his passing, fans have posted their memories of Kirk and his acting prowess. "Watching OLD YELLER on Disney+ for the loving memory and honor of Tommy Kirk. It was a greatest [sic] heartwarming classic Disney film of all time," one fan wrote. "Tearing up at the news that Tommy Kirk passed away. I grew up watching Old Yeller (I don't know if I can ever watch it again because I remember it being so sad) and Swiss Family Robinson. Watched the latter so many times. It was one of my most-watched at one point," another wrote. And many others have shared their tributes to the leading Disney man who paved the way.