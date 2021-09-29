The Tragic Death Of Old Yeller Actor Tommy Kirk

Former Disney leading man Tommy Kirk has died at the age of 79, per People. Kirk was found in his Las Vegas home on September 28. His friend, Paul Petersen II, announced his passing on Facebook. "Tommy was intensely private. He lived alone in Las Vegas, close to his friend ... and 'Ol Yeller' co-star, Bev Washburn ... and it was she who called me this morning," he wrote. According to TMZ, Kirk died at home, and there is no foul play suspected.

"Please know that Tommy Kirk loved you, his fans," Peterson II continued on Facebook. "You lifted him up when an Industry let him down in 1965. He was not bitter. His church comforted him. May God have mercy on his soul."

Kirk was known for his many Disney roles, including those in films like "Old Yeller," "The Shaggy Dog," and "Swiss Family Robinson." Disney shared words of condolence in a statement, tweeting, "We are saddened by the passing of Tommy Kirk, the beloved and iconic star of such Disney family favorites from the 1950s and 1960s as Old Yeller, The Shaggy Dog, Swiss Family Robinson, and The Misadventures of Merlin Jones."