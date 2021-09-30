The Real Reason Padma Lakshmi Thought She'd Never Be A Mother

Padma Lakshmi is a proud mom to daughter Krishna, but there was a moment where she thought motherhood would not be in the cards. On September 29, Lakshmi had a heart to heart with Drew Barrymore on her show where she discussed why she was so grateful for her daughter." I was told I could never have children because of endometriosis and so I savor every day with my child because I know how lucky I am to have her," Lakshmi explained. "I had five surgeries, I had a fallopian tube removed, I had part of my right ovary removed so there's just basically just rabbit ears and tinfoil connecting everything," she laughed.

She continued, "I don't even know how she came into this Earth because she's such a miracle so I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I never knew I would have so much fun, I'm lucky in that I do have a tight relationship with her, I'm very honest with her." She added, "I try to remember that every day she's growing in a different person than she was last week and so am I. And so, I try to just come to her as she is and figure out how I can give her what she needs on that day or on that week because it's different."

It's clear Lakshmi and her daughter are very close, but what else has the host said about motherhood? Keep reading for more details.