The Real Reason Padma Lakshmi Thought She'd Never Be A Mother
Padma Lakshmi is a proud mom to daughter Krishna, but there was a moment where she thought motherhood would not be in the cards. On September 29, Lakshmi had a heart to heart with Drew Barrymore on her show where she discussed why she was so grateful for her daughter." I was told I could never have children because of endometriosis and so I savor every day with my child because I know how lucky I am to have her," Lakshmi explained. "I had five surgeries, I had a fallopian tube removed, I had part of my right ovary removed so there's just basically just rabbit ears and tinfoil connecting everything," she laughed.
She continued, "I don't even know how she came into this Earth because she's such a miracle so I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I never knew I would have so much fun, I'm lucky in that I do have a tight relationship with her, I'm very honest with her." She added, "I try to remember that every day she's growing in a different person than she was last week and so am I. And so, I try to just come to her as she is and figure out how I can give her what she needs on that day or on that week because it's different."
It's clear Lakshmi and her daughter are very close, but what else has the host said about motherhood? Keep reading for more details.
Padma Lakshmi gets candid on life as a working mom
Despite the busy schedule that comes along with filming "Top Chef," Padma Lakshmi always makes time for her daughter Krishna.
She opened up to Bravo and revealed that her daughter actually grew up on-set. "She feels a great proprietorship over 'Top Chef.' She's grown up on set. So, she feels like she's part of the crew," Lakshmi told the outlet. However, being a working mom does not come without its challenges. "I don't do it all at once," Lakshmi explained. "I may do a lot, but I don't do it all at once, you know. So, you just have to understand what the short-term priorities are and what the long-term priorities are."
She also penned a touching note to Krishna on Mother's Day and it's clear their bond is truly unbreakable. "For me motherhood has been the most positive force in my life," she wrote on Instagram in May. "Through this difficult period we've grown even closer and she has been such a light. I am utterly privileged to be her mom."