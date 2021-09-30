How Is Dog The Bounty Hunter Trolling Brian Laundrie?

Following the discovery of Gabby Petito's body, the hunt for Brian Laundrie became nationwide news. Laundrie and Petito had embarked on a cross-country trip in their van, and Laundrie returned home on September 1 without his girlfriend, per Fox 13. She was reported missing on September 11 and eventually her body was discovered on September 19.

Just a couple days before, Laundrie was reported missing by his parents on September 17 when he did not return home after going on a hike, per the New York Post. Laundrie became a person of interest in the murder of Petito, and he was wanted by authorities for fraudulently using another person's bank card. An attorney for Laundrie's parents, Steven Bertolino, confirmed that the family went camping September 6 and 7 at Fort De Soto Park in Florida and, "They all left the park," per Fox 13. Bertolino insisted that Laundrie's parents did not know his whereabouts. "The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving ... is just wrong," the lawyer said in a statement.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, was on his honeymoon in Florida with his new wife Francie Frane when he decided to join the pursuit for Laundrie. "For those close to Brian, I'd like to restate our goal is to capture him alive," he told E! News. Keep reading to see the inventive way Dog tried to lure Laundrie out of hiding.