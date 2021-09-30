What We Learned From Grimes' Intense New Music Video

On September 30, just a few days after Elon Musk went public with the fact that he and Grimes were "semi-separated," she took to Instagram to have her own say and let her fans know about what's really going on in her life. Of course, when it comes to Grimes, she decided to do so by writing and releasing a new song, along with a video that features the star in intense makeup with striking lighting changing as she sings.

"I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis I've experienced this week," Grimes wrote in the caption for the song, which she's called "Love." The lyrics reveal even more about her situation and, to be honest, it seems like things are pretty rough at the moment, to say the least.

"It f**king sucks to be awake / Oh Lord I pray my soul to take / nobody understands because / everything they hate / is everything I love," Grimes sings in her new heart-wrenching tune. She goes on to admit that "every night I / Tell myself I'd rather die / than heed ur rage / Go on and say it!" Then asking, "when you hate me," do you "think it fixes you to break me?" She seems to answer by finishing with, "I'll never fight you back because / Everything you hate / Is everything I LOVE." Oof.

