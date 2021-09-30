What We Learned From Grimes' Intense New Music Video
The following article includes allusions to suicidal ideation.
Grimes and Elon Musk may have had an arguably unique relationship that seemed to suit them both perfectly well. However, in September, Musk revealed that the two — who share a son — were no longer together. At least, not totally together.
"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," Musk explained to Page Six on September 24 while confirming that they had split up after spending three years as a couple. He also opened up about what was behind the (apparently partial) breakup, saying, "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."
Just days later, Grimes opened up in her own way about what she's been dealing with and what she's been facing. Indeed, the musician used a new song and accompanying video to reveal some hard truths about her personal life.
Grimes gets heartbreakingly honest in 'Love'
On September 30, just a few days after Elon Musk went public with the fact that he and Grimes were "semi-separated," she took to Instagram to have her own say and let her fans know about what's really going on in her life. Of course, when it comes to Grimes, she decided to do so by writing and releasing a new song, along with a video that features the star in intense makeup with striking lighting changing as she sings.
"I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis I've experienced this week," Grimes wrote in the caption for the song, which she's called "Love." The lyrics reveal even more about her situation and, to be honest, it seems like things are pretty rough at the moment, to say the least.
"It f**king sucks to be awake / Oh Lord I pray my soul to take / nobody understands because / everything they hate / is everything I love," Grimes sings in her new heart-wrenching tune. She goes on to admit that "every night I / Tell myself I'd rather die / than heed ur rage / Go on and say it!" Then asking, "when you hate me," do you "think it fixes you to break me?" She seems to answer by finishing with, "I'll never fight you back because / Everything you hate / Is everything I LOVE." Oof.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).