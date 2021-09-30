What Is Princess Diana's Connection To Bridgerton?

Netflix's hit period drama "Bridgerton" tells the steamy story of the relationship between socialite Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), and Duke Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) during the Regency Era in the United Kingdom, per Collider. Although the characters are fictional, the series is based on an actual era in Britain. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen put meticulous detail into the set and costume designs to capture that time in England. For Van Dusen, developing accurate costumes was more than simply relaying an aesthetic. "The women, they were clad in all of these incredibly restrictive clothes, and they were literally tied into their corsets, but they still wanted to bust out of them and find their agency," he told Collider after the show's release in December 2020.

The lavish show caught the attention of royal family member Sarah Ferguson, who was previously married to Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew. "I adored 'Bridgerton' so much that I watched it twice, deliberately. I'm obsessed with it," she told Us Weekly in January. Fergie mentioned how she was drawn to Daphne's character, who she believed was emblematic of women in the social climate today. The Duchess of York was also floored by the intricate detail put into creating the "Bridgerton" world. "The costumes and set designs were incredible too," she added.

Fergie's obsession with "Bridgerton" wasn't the only connection the show had to the royals. Keep reading to find out about Princess Diana's surprising connection to the series.