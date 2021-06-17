How Rege-Jean Page Really Felt About His Bridgerton Sex Scenes

Regé-Jean Page was featured in The Hollywood Reporter's Emmy Roundtable which was published on June 16, and during the sit-down, he shared his feelings on his "Bridgerton" sex scenes. "No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn't sufficiently prepared, and I was there," he said. "I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of 'Bridgerton,' I'm not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself. It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed," he added.

Page also revealed how he felt about his family watching him get down and dirty on screen. "My family doesn't want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they'll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy," he said, adding, "I had to sort of sit by the remote and fast forward the bits before episode 6 that are slightly on the precarious side as well. I'm like, 'You don't need to see this bit!'"

As most fans know, Page will not be reprising his role as the Duke of Hastings. It was Lady Whistledown who broke the news to fans on social media, and Page later opened up about his departure in an interview with Variety. "It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year," he told the outlet. Though fans are disappointed by the news, those sex scenes are still just a few clicks away!