Is This How Queen Elizabeth Helped To Mold Prince William Into A Future King?

Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning British monarch in history. She was crowned queen in 1953 after her father, King George VI, died, according to History. In addition to living a life of service, the queen has also been keenly aware of the legacy that her family will carry on long after she is gone. When the queen dies, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will become king. Charles will live out his days as king, passing the crown to his eldest son, Prince William. Over the past several decades, the queen has set an example for her descendants, and she has also done her part to prepare them for what lies ahead.

Charles has been in training to be king for many years. In fact, the International Business Times reported that he actually got quite a bit of help from his own grandmother, the Queen Mother, who helped mold him when he was just a boy. As the years waned on, Elizabeth and Charles have spent a great deal of time together, and she has done her best to prepare her son for what's to come. However, the buck doesn't stop there. The queen has also spent years of her life preparing William for his future role as king. Read on to find out how she has helped mold him.