Is This How Queen Elizabeth Helped To Mold Prince William Into A Future King?
Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning British monarch in history. She was crowned queen in 1953 after her father, King George VI, died, according to History. In addition to living a life of service, the queen has also been keenly aware of the legacy that her family will carry on long after she is gone. When the queen dies, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will become king. Charles will live out his days as king, passing the crown to his eldest son, Prince William. Over the past several decades, the queen has set an example for her descendants, and she has also done her part to prepare them for what lies ahead.
Charles has been in training to be king for many years. In fact, the International Business Times reported that he actually got quite a bit of help from his own grandmother, the Queen Mother, who helped mold him when he was just a boy. As the years waned on, Elizabeth and Charles have spent a great deal of time together, and she has done her best to prepare her son for what's to come. However, the buck doesn't stop there. The queen has also spent years of her life preparing William for his future role as king. Read on to find out how she has helped mold him.
Prince William has been having weekly lunches with Queen Elizabeth for several years
Royal historian Robert Lacey spoke with People magazine about the role that Queen Elizabeth has played in Prince William's life over the years, particularly when it comes to shaping him into the future king. It all started when William was a teenager, in the years after Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced. The queen sort of took William under her wing, and began spending time with him one-on-one, Lacey explained. As William got a bit older, his grandfather, Prince Philip, suggested that he have weekly lunches with his grandmother. During these lunches, the queen and William would talk business, so-to-speak. "When the time came for the Queen to talk business with William, Philip would quietly excuse himself because he didn't feel that the constitutional side of the Queen's job was something he wanted to interfere in," Lacey said.
Many people feel that William will work hard to modernize the monarchy, and will bring with him a sort of different vibe when he is crowned king. Lacey tells People that it's really William who is "paving the way forward," and he's doing so with the training he's received from his grandmother.