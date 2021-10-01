What Are Prince William And Kate Middleton Looking For In A Personal Assistant?
Prince William and Kate Middleton have their hands full with three young children at home. The two work together to ensure that everyone is on a schedule, that the kids are taken care of, and that everyone knows who needs to be where — and when. As if that's not complicated enough, William and Kate also keep up with the royal duties, which can have them traveling away from home at any given time. It will come as no surprise to hear that William and Kate are hoping to get some additional help around the house — and, as it turns out, they're hiring.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are officially looking for a personal assistant to help them out with various tasks at their home in Kensington Palace, according to Good Morning America. The job was posted on a site called Daybook, and shows that the couple is seeking someone to work just over 37 hours per week. The couple requires "comprehensive administrative support to a busy team," and the duke and duchess are looking for someone with experience. Keep reading to find out what qualifications William and Kate would like their personal assistant to have — and what the role will entail.
Prince William and Kate Middleton want their personal assistant to have specific qualifications
Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking for someone with great organization skills, according to their job listing on Daybook. Their new personal assistant will be in charge of scheduling for the family, inclusive of various "events and travel." He or she will also arrange meetings, handle phone calls, and draft "letters and emails" on behalf of the couple. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge listed the qualifications for the position as well. "The successful candidate will have previous personal assistant and administrative experience, including managing busy diaries and drafting correspondence. Candidates will have impeccable IT skills and a proactive approach. Excellent [organization] and communication skills are essential, as is attention to detail and a willingness to undertake a wide variety of tasks. The ability to maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion at all times is essential," the job description reads.
According to Tatler, William and Kate posted a similar job back in March. It's unclear if they hired someone who didn't work out for whatever reason or if they never found someone who was a good fit. The report indicates that William and Kate have a "solid track record with staff," and often build long-term relationships with the people they hire. For this reason, the job of personal assistant is said to be "highly sought after." Hopefully William and Kate find the perfect person for the role.