What Are Prince William And Kate Middleton Looking For In A Personal Assistant?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have their hands full with three young children at home. The two work together to ensure that everyone is on a schedule, that the kids are taken care of, and that everyone knows who needs to be where — and when. As if that's not complicated enough, William and Kate also keep up with the royal duties, which can have them traveling away from home at any given time. It will come as no surprise to hear that William and Kate are hoping to get some additional help around the house — and, as it turns out, they're hiring.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are officially looking for a personal assistant to help them out with various tasks at their home in Kensington Palace, according to Good Morning America. The job was posted on a site called Daybook, and shows that the couple is seeking someone to work just over 37 hours per week. The couple requires "comprehensive administrative support to a busy team," and the duke and duchess are looking for someone with experience. Keep reading to find out what qualifications William and Kate would like their personal assistant to have — and what the role will entail.