Did Cardi B Get Plastic Surgery After Giving Birth?

Cardi B is one busy lady these days. In addition to releasing collaborations with fellow musicians Lizzo and Normani, Cardi welcomed a baby boy into the world.

The "I Like It" chart-topper announced the exciting news via her Instagram page by sharing a snapshot of herself with her husband Offset in a hospital bed. Cardi was captured holding her newborn, who was wrapped up in a blue blanket. As of this writing, the rapper has yet to reveal her child's name. However, her caption for the post indicated that her son was born on September 4th.

Cardi welcomed her first child, daughter Kulture, in July 2018 and let fans know that she was expecting another little one while making an appearance at the 2021 BET Awards. She joined rap trio Migos on stage and showed off her baby bump for the first time during her performance. The Grammy Award winner documented her pregnancy via social media and recently made a public appearance in Paris with her husband — her first since giving birth, per E! Online. Cardi is known for keeping it real with her audience, therefore, she was open to discussing whether she went under the knife to achieve her current post-pregnancy body after people suggested she had. Keep reading to find out what Cardi had to say on the matter.