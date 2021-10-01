Did Cardi B Get Plastic Surgery After Giving Birth?
Cardi B is one busy lady these days. In addition to releasing collaborations with fellow musicians Lizzo and Normani, Cardi welcomed a baby boy into the world.
The "I Like It" chart-topper announced the exciting news via her Instagram page by sharing a snapshot of herself with her husband Offset in a hospital bed. Cardi was captured holding her newborn, who was wrapped up in a blue blanket. As of this writing, the rapper has yet to reveal her child's name. However, her caption for the post indicated that her son was born on September 4th.
Cardi welcomed her first child, daughter Kulture, in July 2018 and let fans know that she was expecting another little one while making an appearance at the 2021 BET Awards. She joined rap trio Migos on stage and showed off her baby bump for the first time during her performance. The Grammy Award winner documented her pregnancy via social media and recently made a public appearance in Paris with her husband — her first since giving birth, per E! Online. Cardi is known for keeping it real with her audience, therefore, she was open to discussing whether she went under the knife to achieve her current post-pregnancy body after people suggested she had. Keep reading to find out what Cardi had to say on the matter.
Cardi B say her 'amazing hips' can't be from surgery
After Cardi B heard the rumors of her having surgery to achieve her current post-pregnancy body, the "Bodak Yellow" chart-topper took to her Instagram Story to inform her 111 million followers of the truth. In the video, Cardi said she hasn't had any procedures done while filming herself in front of the mirror.
"Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips spread," she explained. "But everybody's just like, 'Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?'" Cardi straight up said she hasn't had any work done, and explained the main reason why: "You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me. I lost so much blood, guys. One day, I'm gonna talk to you guys about my crazy-ass delivery."
"But anyways, yes, I look snatched. Especially when I take these paparazzi pics," she continued. The rap star admitted she likes being honest with her fans and showed off what her body really looks like right now. Cardi insisted her "skin is still loose" three weeks after giving birth and stated she has a "little pouchy pouch."