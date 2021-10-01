Who Did Katie Couric Have A Secret Fling With?

Katie Couric is holding back absolutely nothing in her new book, "Going There." She's revealing almost every juicy detail of the experiences that she's encountered, both in front of the cameras and behind, including with people such as Martha Stewart, Deborah Norville, Matt Lauer, Diane Sawyer and even Prince Harry, who she says smelled like alcohol and cigarettes during their interview in Brazil back in 2012. As far as Lauer's reputation on the set of "The Today Show," Couric says that she heard "rumors" about his controversial behavior. "This MeToo stuff feels like it's getting kind of out of control. It feels like a witch hunt," Lauer reportedly told Couric, according to her book, per the New York Post.

While Couric did admit that it was wrong when she heard that Lauer was supposedly unfaithful to his wife Annette Roque, she said that there was a general rule at work that suggested it was best to mind her own business. Couric described it as "a don't-ask-don't-tell culture where anything goes, and everything did." With that said though, Couric did open up about a surprising fling that she had with a big name in the entertainment business in the very early days of her career and that would have been just as scandalous had it been revealed out in the open. Keep scrolling below to find out the details.