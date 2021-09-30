What Did Katie Couric Really Reveal About Prince Harry?

Over the years, Prince Harry has been surprisingly candid about his troubled past — particularly following the death of his mother, Princess Diana. He struggled in the public eye and turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with his grief. "I can safely say that losing my mom at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well," the duke revealed on Bryony Gordon's "Mad World" podcast, per SheKnows.

Prince Harry also told Oprah Winfrey on their Apple TV docuseries, "The Me You Can't See," that it was especially difficult from the age of 28 to 32. "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs. I was willing to do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," he shared (per CNN). " ... I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night."

The royal continued, "And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something." As it turns out, famed journalist Katie Couric also remembers a specific detail about Prince Harry during that trying chapter in his life.

