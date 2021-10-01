Amy Klobuchar Shares Powerful Advice Amid Breast Cancer Recovery
Amy Klobuchar stopped by "The View" on October 1 and spoke at length about her breast cancer diagnosis and how she got through it.
When co-host Sunny Hostin mentioned that some of the senator's colleagues didn't even know she was going through treatment, she nodded as she opened up about her recovery. "One of the ways I got through this [was] with my incredible family, my husband getting up early to take me to radiation, the doctors and nurses at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota," she explained. "And then perfect strangers who didn't even know I had it who would help me put my suitcase when I'm traveling back and forth between D.C. and Minnesota on the plane, 'cause I'm not supposed to lift anything after the lumpectomy."
Klobuchar also admitted that she skipped her exam during the coronavirus pandemic. "I thought, 'Well I'll wait a while, I'll wait awhile' and then sure enough I went in, found out I had stage 1 breast cancer, got the lumpectomy, had the radiation, and learned after that, that thousands of women right now have undetected breast cancer." She used her experience as a warning for others. "It's time to schedule these exams you've been putting off. One in three Americans have put off routine exams because it literally will save your life," she warned. Klobuchar also opened about her father's untimely death while on "The View." Keep reading for more details.
Amy Klobuchar had to keep her head high
On top of going through breast cancer treatment, Amy Klobuchar had to deal with the death of her father, well-respected columnist Jim Klobuchar, in May. She didn't let this get her down, though. "My dad died during the time and I thought, 'Well the focus has got be on what's in front of me,' and the work I was doing in the Senate and when I got to a point where I felt like it was time to share the story, I did," she told the co-hosts of "The View."
As for others going through a similar situation? Klobuchar advises them to remember to "keep [their] purpose in life." She continued, "Keep some sense of grounding of what's going on in your life and try to be resilient." It was apparent she used this advice in her own life when she recalled her time with her father at the end of his life. "We knew it was gonna be a long goodbye and then for me it was a gift, those last few months after the vaccine I got to be there with him, got to hold his hand," she said.
Continuing on about how she endured her cancer treatments, Klobuchar said, "It was a moment of actual great joy to be with [my dad] and that's why getting through the cancer felt secondary to saying goodbye to him," she concluded. It's clear that Klobuchar believes any struggle is worth fighting through with a positive mindset.