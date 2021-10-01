Amy Klobuchar Shares Powerful Advice Amid Breast Cancer Recovery

Amy Klobuchar stopped by "The View" on October 1 and spoke at length about her breast cancer diagnosis and how she got through it.

When co-host Sunny Hostin mentioned that some of the senator's colleagues didn't even know she was going through treatment, she nodded as she opened up about her recovery. "One of the ways I got through this [was] with my incredible family, my husband getting up early to take me to radiation, the doctors and nurses at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota," she explained. "And then perfect strangers who didn't even know I had it who would help me put my suitcase when I'm traveling back and forth between D.C. and Minnesota on the plane, 'cause I'm not supposed to lift anything after the lumpectomy."

Klobuchar also admitted that she skipped her exam during the coronavirus pandemic. "I thought, 'Well I'll wait a while, I'll wait awhile' and then sure enough I went in, found out I had stage 1 breast cancer, got the lumpectomy, had the radiation, and learned after that, that thousands of women right now have undetected breast cancer." She used her experience as a warning for others. "It's time to schedule these exams you've been putting off. One in three Americans have put off routine exams because it literally will save your life," she warned. Klobuchar also opened about her father's untimely death while on "The View." Keep reading for more details.