What Did Colin Jost's Mother Really Think About His Baby's Unique Name?
Colin Jost, a comedian and writer best known for his time hosting the "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live," met his wife, actor Scarlett Johansson, through the comedy sketch show. Johansson hosted in 2006, although according to Brides, the two were in separate relationships. The pair eventually reconnected several times as friends, with Johansson appearing in various sketches that Jost wrote over the years. Jost and Johansson officially began dating in 2017, before getting married in October of 2020.
Earlier this year, in August, Jost announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Johansson, had welcomed a child. Page Six broke the news in July that the actor was pregnant, but she maintained a low media presence during the press tour for Marvel's "Black Widow." The couple had a baby boy, keeping the announcement brief. "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated," Jost posted.
However, the comedian has broken his silence about his son, revealing what his mother thought about the couple's unique baby name.
Colin Jost's mother offered other baby name options
During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," comedian Colin Jost opened up about what his family — specifically, his mother — really thought upon hearing what he and wife Scarlet Johansson were naming their son. "Cosmo is a great name. I was very happy to hear it. I think it fits very well with you and Scarlett," Seth Meyers said, kicking off the conversation. "It is a unique name."
Jost's mother, however, disagreed. "I don't know if she thought it was kind of, like, a hippie thing ... She would call us and say, you know, after three or four days, she'd be like, 'Cosmo... And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?' And we're like, 'Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital,'" Jost said of his mom, Kerry Kelly, via the Daily Mail. "She was like, 'Okay, interesting. Because I was reading that there's also a name Cosimo with an 'I', so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that's his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo.'"
The "Saturday Night Live" star went on to say that his mom has since accepted her grandson's name. Still, it makes for a funny story to tell Cosmo one day!