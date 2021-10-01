What Did Colin Jost's Mother Really Think About His Baby's Unique Name?

Colin Jost, a comedian and writer best known for his time hosting the "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live," met his wife, actor Scarlett Johansson, through the comedy sketch show. Johansson hosted in 2006, although according to Brides, the two were in separate relationships. The pair eventually reconnected several times as friends, with Johansson appearing in various sketches that Jost wrote over the years. Jost and Johansson officially began dating in 2017, before getting married in October of 2020.

Earlier this year, in August, Jost announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Johansson, had welcomed a child. Page Six broke the news in July that the actor was pregnant, but she maintained a low media presence during the press tour for Marvel's "Black Widow." The couple had a baby boy, keeping the announcement brief. "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated," Jost posted.

However, the comedian has broken his silence about his son, revealing what his mother thought about the couple's unique baby name.