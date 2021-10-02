Is Meghan And Harry's Brand In Trouble?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States in early 2020 and launched the Archewell Foundation in October that same year. Through Archewell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been able to join forces with other organizations and charities that support causes that are near and dear to their hearts. In addition, Harry and Meghan have inked deals with Netflix and Spotify through their business, which also functions as a production company.

Harry and Meghan have slowly been making moves through Archewell, but it had a bit of a slow start, perhaps due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fast forward to 2021, and the couple has had a few things that have slowed their forward motion. Harry lost his grandfather, Prince Philip, in April, and needed to travel to the UK for the funeral services. Two months later, the duke and duchess welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, and took some time off to spend at home with their newborn.

Now that things have settled down a bit, Harry and Meghan appear to be on the move. They made their very first public appearance in New York City in late September where they made a few important stops, including a visit to the United Nations headquarters, according to Reuters. As 2022 is fast approaching, many are wondering what Harry and Meghan will do next — and what's next for Archewell. Is the brand in trouble? Read on to find out.