What Does Will Smith Think Is His Worst Movie Ever?
Will Smith went undercover on the internet to answer some of his fans' most pressing questions in GQ's "Actually Me" series.
In the segment, the movie star opens up about how he's doing, why he's never made a movie with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and retells the story of how he and DJ Jazzy Jeff first got discovered. "I wanna apologize to everybody in Philly and to the Sixers. The Sixers deserve a full shirt," Smith said, answering an internet question on why the star wore crop tops in his role on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air." The actor revealed his fashion choices of the 90s always come back to haunt him, especially when he tries to make fun of his son Jaden's one-of-a-kind outfits.
Aside from crop tops, Smith went on to share the one movie that comes back to haunt him when answering a fan question on Quora that read, "In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith?" The "Suicide Squad" actor responded, claiming "it's a tie between the first 'Men in Black' and 'Pursuit of Happyness,'" for best films, calling them "almost-perfect movies." So, what about the worst?
Will Smith turned down 'The Matrix' for this movie
In an interview for GQ's "Actually Me" series, actor Will Smith admitted his worst movie was 1999's "Wild Wild West," calling the film "a thorn in my side." Smith continued, "To see myself in chaps ... I don't like it." The western action-comedy starred Smith, Kevin Kline, and Salma Hayek. According to People, critics dubbed the film as a "comedy dead zone."Kinda harsh. Smith first joined the film with high hopes in the late 90s, even turning down the lead role in "The Matrix" to do it.
"I'm not proud of it," Smith said back in 2019 of his decision. "But ... Keanu [Reeves] was perfect. Laurence Fishburne was perfect. So I probably would have messed 'The Matrix' up. I would have ruined it, so I did y'all a favor." As for what Smith would tell his younger self? "A–hole, why didn't you do 'The Matrix?'"
Despite the negative reviews for "Wild Wild West," the film did go on to gross about $220 million. Smith himself is estimated to be worth $350 million.