What Does Will Smith Think Is His Worst Movie Ever?

Will Smith went undercover on the internet to answer some of his fans' most pressing questions in GQ's "Actually Me" series.

In the segment, the movie star opens up about how he's doing, why he's never made a movie with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and retells the story of how he and DJ Jazzy Jeff first got discovered. "I wanna apologize to everybody in Philly and to the Sixers. The Sixers deserve a full shirt," Smith said, answering an internet question on why the star wore crop tops in his role on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air." The actor revealed his fashion choices of the 90s always come back to haunt him, especially when he tries to make fun of his son Jaden's one-of-a-kind outfits.

Aside from crop tops, Smith went on to share the one movie that comes back to haunt him when answering a fan question on Quora that read, "In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith?" The "Suicide Squad" actor responded, claiming "it's a tie between the first 'Men in Black' and 'Pursuit of Happyness,'" for best films, calling them "almost-perfect movies." So, what about the worst?