The Truth About David Lee Roth's Retirement From The Entertainment Industry

Tickets are on sale for five upcoming Van Halen shows — and they're the last shows David Lee Roth will be playing with the band.

On October 1, Roth announced the news. "I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring," he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "This is the first, and only, official announcement ... You've got the news. Share it with the world." Roth is ending his career with five Van Halen shows in January 2022 at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay, per People.

The musician explained to the outlet that even though these are his last performances, he's going to give them all he's got. "I know that when I am in the audience, whether you come out with a ukulele or a marching band, all I ask you give me everything you've got to give," he said. "That's what I did for the last 50 years."