Was Ivanka Trump Really Behind This Infamous Donald Trump Speech?

Former President Donald Trump's time in the Oval Office spawned a series of memoirs and tell-alls written by the Trump-adjacent — from White House staff to distant relatives. Perhaps most famously, there's Trump's niece, Mary Trump, who wrote "Too Much is Never Enough" followed by "The Reckoning." Sean Spicer, Trump's former White House press secretary had perhaps one of the most prolific careers following his decision to quit. He wrote "The Briefing," followed by "Leading America" and his 2021 book, with a title that doesn't hold anything back, "Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's Dangerous Plan for America," according to Powell's.

It might come as no surprise, then, that Stephanie Grisham has written a tell-all about her time in the White House. She was initially the deputy press secretary to Spicer then worked as an assistant to Melania Trump in the East Wing and finally was named White House press secretary after Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to The Washington Post Magazine.

In her memoir, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," Grisham opens up about many behind-the-scenes details, but specifically, the speech given by Trump in March 2020, where he created more mayhem than good concerning the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what she said.