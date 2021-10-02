Donald Trump Jr. Has Something To Say About Dog The Bounty Hunter's Search For Brian Laundrie

The manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues after the body of Gabbie Petito, his fiancee, was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest while the couple was driving across the country, according to CNN. Her death was ruled a homicide. So far, the charges against Laundrie include using bank accounts that weren't his, but he has not been charged for Petito's death. He is, however, the only person of interest in the case, the New York Post reported.

Laundrie arrived at his parents' house in Florida on September 1, obviously without Petito, and he remained there for two weeks, per CNN. His parents then told authorities that they hadn't seen him since. CNN reported that the hunt for Laundrie has become increasingly difficult, exacerbated by the fact that conditions in southern Florida are making it harder to find him.

Laundrie told his parents that he was going to go to the Carlton Reserve, a huge natural reserve, and he left his wallet and phone at home; the land is swampy and abundant with alligators. With the FBI looking for him, Dog the Bounty Hunter has also gotten involved, which sparked a comment from Donald Trump Jr.