The Tragic Death Of Elizabeth Warren's Brother

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is reminding everyone to tell people how much you love them as she mourns the death of her older brother John Herring. Announcing the news on Instagram, Warren posted a black and white photo of her and her brother side by side. Standing in front of a Christmas tree, the two hug as Warren looks to the camera smiling, and her brother offers a more serious smile in what appears to be his Air Force uniform.

"John had cancer for a long time, and finally it got to him," she wrote. "He was at home, and he'd been strong enough to watch the football game on Monday (Dallas Cowboys, of course) with his son Mark. But he started going down sharply on Wednesday, then died on Thursday," her caption read.

Warren, who is the youngest of four siblings, also described memories of her and her brother alongside the photo. "John was the middle brother — the sweet one who was soft-spoken, shy, ready to help," she wrote. Continuing to remember and honor her older brother, Warren wrote about how he would always carry her on his shoulders, even if he had to bend down to make sure he wouldn't hit her head on the door. She then finished by writing about his wife, Barbara, and their love, before saying she hopes he has been reunited with her.