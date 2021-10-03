Royal Expert Reveals Why Prince Harry May Name Who Said Offensive Comments About Archie
During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that someone in the royal family had expressed concerns over their then-unborn baby's skin tone, back when Meghan was pregnant with Archie. "[There were] concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he was born," Meghan told Oprah, according to CNN. "That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him," she added, telling Oprah that she would not reveal who it was that said these things. Harry agreed that he wouldn't be sharing the details. "That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked," he told Oprah.
Since the interview aired, there has been a lot of speculation about which royal family member was the one who made these racist comments. According to an excerpt from the book "Finding Freedom" written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Harry and Meghan considered sharing the name of the person behind the comments, but they ultimately decided against it, according to Entertainment Tonight. Meghan and Harry have confirmed that neither Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip were behind the comments, however.
Now, a royal expert believes that Harry may choose to give up that information in his new memoir, according to The Sun. Keep reading to find out why.
Prince Harry's memoir is expected to deliver, expert says
Prince Harry inked a book deal in mid-2021, and shared the exciting news on the Archewell website back in July. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry's announcement read, in part. Straight away, there were rumors about what Harry might reveal in his very first memoir, and many couldn't help but wonder if he would end up naming the "royal racist" in its inside pages. Royal expert Penny Junor told The Sun that she believes that Harry could very well spill the beans. Why? "The publishers are going to want a lot for their money, such as naming this so-called racist," Junor explained.
And it sounds like that may not be the only thing that Harry may share that could be upsetting to the royal family, "He's researching his mother's life so he's going to be talking about his parents' marriage, the break up, the affairs. That could be incredibly damaging for his father and Camilla," Junor told The Sun. It does seem as though Random House will want to ensure that Harry's memoir delivers the goods, so to speak, given the fact that he inked a $20 million deal with them, according to Page Six, so perhaps Junor's predictions are correct.
Harry's memoir is due to hit bookstore shelves in late 2022.