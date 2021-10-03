Royal Expert Reveals Why Prince Harry May Name Who Said Offensive Comments About Archie

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that someone in the royal family had expressed concerns over their then-unborn baby's skin tone, back when Meghan was pregnant with Archie. "[There were] concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he was born," Meghan told Oprah, according to CNN. "That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him," she added, telling Oprah that she would not reveal who it was that said these things. Harry agreed that he wouldn't be sharing the details. "That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked," he told Oprah.

Since the interview aired, there has been a lot of speculation about which royal family member was the one who made these racist comments. According to an excerpt from the book "Finding Freedom" written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Harry and Meghan considered sharing the name of the person behind the comments, but they ultimately decided against it, according to Entertainment Tonight. Meghan and Harry have confirmed that neither Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip were behind the comments, however.

Now, a royal expert believes that Harry may choose to give up that information in his new memoir, according to The Sun. Keep reading to find out why.