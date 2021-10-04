Is This The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Didn't Bond Right Away?

Rumors that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle didn't like each other have circulated for years. In fact, a common question that people ask is whether or not the two women get along, and this has been very much debated since Meghan first came onto the royal scene back in 2016. Things between Kate and Meghan were believed to be even more strained when Meghan and Prince Harry decided to leave the UK, stepping down as senior members of the royal family. And, during Meghan's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, she actually alluded to some past tension between herself and Kate when she said that Kate actually made her cry, according to Harper's Bazaar. "I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologized. And I've forgiven her," Meghan admitted, later adding that Kate is a "good person."

Regardless of how Kate and Meghan feel about one another, they didn't really ever give people the warm-and-fuzzy feelings that some sisters-in-law get to experience. As it turns out, there may be a perfectly acceptable explanation for why Kate and Meghan didn't hit it off straight away — and why their relationship just never turned into what many people had hoped it would. Keep reading to learn more.