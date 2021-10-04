Is Kanye West Launching A Tech Line?

Kanye West may be gearing up to launch a new business. As fans will know, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur already has a very successful footwear brand, Yeezy, in collaboration with Adidas. Yeezy's sneakers sell out almost immediately as they drop, with many ending up on resale websites for a marked up price.

The shoes are so popular that a pair of 2018 Nike Air Yeezy 1 (released before his Adidas partnership) recently went on sale for $1 million through Sotheby's action house — effectively becoming the most valuable sneakers in history (via BBC). As reported by Bloomberg, the brand is currently valued at around $3 billion, turning West into a billionaire.

Apart from the aforementioned brand, the "Hurricane" rapper also counts a Yeezy fashion line in his collection, which has recently inked a 10-year deal with Gap. Called Yeezy Gap, the collaboration will release "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points," per The New York Times. The partnership isn't that surprising, though, as West once expressed his desire to take over the giant retailer. "One of my dreams was to be the head creative director of the Gap," he told Style.com in 2015 (via The Cut). "I'd like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap." Now, six years later, it seems like the hip-hop icon might want to become the next Steve Jobs of tech.