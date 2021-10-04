Is Kanye West Launching A Tech Line?
Kanye West may be gearing up to launch a new business. As fans will know, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur already has a very successful footwear brand, Yeezy, in collaboration with Adidas. Yeezy's sneakers sell out almost immediately as they drop, with many ending up on resale websites for a marked up price.
The shoes are so popular that a pair of 2018 Nike Air Yeezy 1 (released before his Adidas partnership) recently went on sale for $1 million through Sotheby's action house — effectively becoming the most valuable sneakers in history (via BBC). As reported by Bloomberg, the brand is currently valued at around $3 billion, turning West into a billionaire.
Apart from the aforementioned brand, the "Hurricane" rapper also counts a Yeezy fashion line in his collection, which has recently inked a 10-year deal with Gap. Called Yeezy Gap, the collaboration will release "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points," per The New York Times. The partnership isn't that surprising, though, as West once expressed his desire to take over the giant retailer. "One of my dreams was to be the head creative director of the Gap," he told Style.com in 2015 (via The Cut). "I'd like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap." Now, six years later, it seems like the hip-hop icon might want to become the next Steve Jobs of tech.
Kanye West wants to trademark 'Donda' for a tech line
Apparently, Kanye West's latest business endeavor will be a tech line. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, West's company Mascott Holdings, Inc. filed a trademark application on September 21, asking to use the "Donda" brand on a line of tech products. Specifically, the name will be plastered on portable speakers, laptops, and professional sound systems. (Donda is the name of West's late mother, and also the title of his latest album.)
That's not all, though. The entrepreneur also incorporate smart accessories into the Donda brand, such as watches, glasses, and activity trackers, as well as laptop covers. So far, there is no information on whether Kanye's trademark application has been approved yet. But should the request be successful, it may be turn into a (yet another) lucrative business for the rapper.
What's certain, though, is that the rapper has been busy expanding his ever-growing empire. As reported by TMZ, West's company also filed a trademark application for a homeware line in September, with plans to use the rapper's likeness on items such as blankets, wall decor, towels, shower curtains, and more.