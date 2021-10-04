Is This Why The Royal Family Isn't Reaching Out To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have caused quite a stir within the royal family over the past couple of years. Not only did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decide to step down as senior members of the royal family, but they have also chosen to speak out publicly about their experience living under the monarchy's rule. From their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, to Harry's upcoming tell-all memoir, the duo has made it clear that they are fairly open with the details they are willing to share with the world.
Shortly after Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, Gayle King revealed that Harry had spoken to his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, but said that it was her understanding that the conversations "were not productive," according to Fox News. The talk show host also shared that the royal family hadn't spoken to Meghan at that time, which was back in April. Since then, many have hoped that Harry would be able to work things out with his family, and that he and his brother could both start to heal from their long-standing rift, but reports have indicated that it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. Keep reading to find out why the royal family may be hesitant to talk to Harry and Meghan.
The royal family has reservations about talking to Harry and Meghan
Royal expert Neil Sean told Express that he believes the royal family is hesitant to talk to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because they are worried that the conversations will be shared with the public in one way or another. "A very good source tells me that the reason why they simply dare not reach out to him, and they truly do want to see if he's alright, how's he coping – you know these are the people that have known him for years," Sean explained. "They know his personal problems, the situations that he has, but they daren't reach out simply because they do not know if anything could be transcribed, recorded, and presented to the world as another story," he added.
Sean's comments echo those of many others. Back in March, royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote a piece for Vanity Fair in which she quotes sources that expressed similar concerns. "There's a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard. William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV," a source told the outlet. Neither Harry nor William have revealed the status of their relationship, and it's unclear if the two have been working to fix their ongoing rift.