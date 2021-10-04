Is This Why The Royal Family Isn't Reaching Out To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have caused quite a stir within the royal family over the past couple of years. Not only did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decide to step down as senior members of the royal family, but they have also chosen to speak out publicly about their experience living under the monarchy's rule. From their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, to Harry's upcoming tell-all memoir, the duo has made it clear that they are fairly open with the details they are willing to share with the world.

Shortly after Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, Gayle King revealed that Harry had spoken to his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, but said that it was her understanding that the conversations "were not productive," according to Fox News. The talk show host also shared that the royal family hadn't spoken to Meghan at that time, which was back in April. Since then, many have hoped that Harry would be able to work things out with his family, and that he and his brother could both start to heal from their long-standing rift, but reports have indicated that it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. Keep reading to find out why the royal family may be hesitant to talk to Harry and Meghan.