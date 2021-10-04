Inside The Death Of Ex-Nascar Driver John Wes Townley

According to reports, former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot and killed around 9 p.m. in Athens, Georgia on October 2. Upon entering a house occupied by his estranged wife, Laura, and Zachary Anderson, Townley allegedly brandished a hatchet and "attacked" the two, per the Athens Banner-Herald. Townley was shot by Anderson who reportedly also shot at Laura at the residence by mistake. Townley and the woman were both rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short while later, according to the outlet. As of this publication, the police believe Laura will survive.

The police are calling this tragedy a "domestic incident," though noted that it's still "ongoing," according to the Daily Mail. It is thought that the shooter acted in self-defense. Laura and Townley were married in 2018 but filed for divorce earlier this year. Per the Athens Banner-Herald, their divorce had been finalized.

While the world waits for more information to be released, NASCAR reporter Chris Knight remembered him on Twitter. "I knew John Wes Townley since he entered the sport. He always treated me well, said hi, and we checked in with each other once in a while when he left the sport," he wrote, adding, "I am saddened to hear about what happened, and my thoughts and prayers are with all the parties involved."

