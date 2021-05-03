The Tragic Death Of Former NASCAR Driver Eric McClure

On Sunday, May 2, fans were met with the tragic news that NASCAR legend Eric McClure died at the age of 42.

The family released a statement to the Associated Press to announce McClure's untimely death. "The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday," the driver's family shared in a brief statement. "They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time."

NASCAR followed up the family statement with one of their own. "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and (team) owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric's family and friends," they shared.

Eric McClure enjoyed a great career in NASCAR before it came to an end in 2016, when a host of health issues caused him to retire from the sport. According to CBS Sports, McClure took part in 288 NASCAR starts during his career; three in the Cup Series. Per People, he achieved the best finish in his career in 2013, earning eighth place at the Xfinity Series season opener in Daytona, Florida.

Keep reading to learn more about the NASCAR star's untimely death.