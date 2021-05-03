The Tragic Death Of Former NASCAR Driver Eric McClure
On Sunday, May 2, fans were met with the tragic news that NASCAR legend Eric McClure died at the age of 42.
The family released a statement to the Associated Press to announce McClure's untimely death. "The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday," the driver's family shared in a brief statement. "They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time."
NASCAR followed up the family statement with one of their own. "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and (team) owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric's family and friends," they shared.
Eric McClure enjoyed a great career in NASCAR before it came to an end in 2016, when a host of health issues caused him to retire from the sport. According to CBS Sports, McClure took part in 288 NASCAR starts during his career; three in the Cup Series. Per People, he achieved the best finish in his career in 2013, earning eighth place at the Xfinity Series season opener in Daytona, Florida.
Inside Eric McClure's tragic death
During his time as a NASCAR driver, Eric McClure dealt with multiple health issues. The Guardian reported that Eric McClure suffered two concussions when he was driving, and they, unfortunately, caused lingering effects including "headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, sensitivity to light, bouts of depression, and forgetfulness." To make matters worse, McClure was also diagnosed with acute renal failure in 2013, per the Associated Press, with doctors treating him for failure in both kidneys in 2019. It is not yet known if these health problems were a factor in his death.
After his death, the Washington County sheriff's office shared that McClure's body was sent to Roanoke, Virginia, where it was scheduled to undergo an autopsy. No further details on the driver's death were made available.
In 2020, McClure pleaded no contest to domestic violence against his then-wife, per The Roanoke Times.
McClure's fiance, Keira Brinegar Tibbs, shared a tribute to the late star on her Facebook page. "Eric, I will love you until my last breath....please wait for me until then. I love you more," she wrote, adding two photos of the couple caught in an embrace. McClure himself posted on Instagram as recently as the day before his death. The driver shared a photo of himself and Tibbs with the simple caption, "my love." According to the description on his Instagram profile, McClure was the proud father of seven daughters.