What Did Lizzo Really Call Chris Brown?

Despite being a celebrity, Lizzo isn't one to shy away from fanning over her favorite musicians. Recently, the "Truth Hurts" singer shared a list of her all time-favorites in (almost) every category. "King of Pop- Michael Jackson, Queen of Pop- Janet Jackson," Lizzo tweeted in August. "Prince of pop- Bieber, Princess of Pop- Britney Spears, The Pop princess- Rihanna."

Meanwhile, according to Lizzo, the all-around title of "Queen of music" goes to none other than Beyoncé. "Usher the king of r&b THANK U USHER," she added in another tweet. That's not all for Lizzo's favorite artists, though. In a 2020 interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning," the 33-year-old musician named some of her dream collaborations (though they have already happened IRL).

"Dream collaboration?" King asked. "I've already done it," Lizzo swiftly responded. "Prince and Missy Elliott." But as it turns out, there's another, more controversial artist the "Juice" singer is totally obsessed with ... and it definitely caught the internet by surprise. Find out more about Lizzo's recent statement below.