What Did Lizzo Really Call Chris Brown?
Despite being a celebrity, Lizzo isn't one to shy away from fanning over her favorite musicians. Recently, the "Truth Hurts" singer shared a list of her all time-favorites in (almost) every category. "King of Pop- Michael Jackson, Queen of Pop- Janet Jackson," Lizzo tweeted in August. "Prince of pop- Bieber, Princess of Pop- Britney Spears, The Pop princess- Rihanna."
Meanwhile, according to Lizzo, the all-around title of "Queen of music" goes to none other than Beyoncé. "Usher the king of r&b THANK U USHER," she added in another tweet. That's not all for Lizzo's favorite artists, though. In a 2020 interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning," the 33-year-old musician named some of her dream collaborations (though they have already happened IRL).
"Dream collaboration?" King asked. "I've already done it," Lizzo swiftly responded. "Prince and Missy Elliott." But as it turns out, there's another, more controversial artist the "Juice" singer is totally obsessed with ... and it definitely caught the internet by surprise. Find out more about Lizzo's recent statement below.
Chris Brown is Lizzo's 'favorite person in the whole world'
On the weekend of October 1, Lizzo and her dancers attended the "Millenium Tour" at The Forum in Inglewood, California, wearing matching Burberry outfits (seen above). Performers included popular '00s artists such as Bow Wow, Omarion, Soulja Boy, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Sammie, and the Ying Yang Twins.
Since the concert took place in California, the night also featured some surprise celebrity appearances. Chris Brown, for example, stopped by to perform his part on Bow Wow's "Shortie Like Mine." Once the show ended, Lizzo apparently ran into Breezy backstage ... and her reaction was stan-worthy. "Can I get a picture with you?" a visibly excited Lizzo asked. "Because you're my favorite person in the whole f**king world."
"You're a Taurus, I'm a Taurus," the singer continued as they posed for a picture. She was so hype to take a picture with her favorite artist that she pushed one of her friends out of the way. "Hold on, wait a d**n minute," she yelled. "Let me get this picture, s**t. Taurus Gang!" Some of Lizzo's fans weren't too happy with her fanning over Brown, though. "Chris brown being your fave person is just really pathetic," one person tweeted. "BUT 90% of y'all faves including mines have worked with that man so don't act brand new with Lizzo."