Ben Affleck Reveals How He's Feeling Amid Jennifer Lopez Reunion

The last few months have been a bit of a whirlwind for Ben Affleck. According to his IMDb page, Affleck has finished filming two movies, is currently filming two movies, including "The Flash," and he has at least one more project lined up. He's also listed as a producer on five upcoming projects, one of which — "Keeper of the Lost Cities" — he will also get a writer credit for. And while things are looking spectacular for Affleck on the career front, his personal life also seems to be going swimmingly. Back in April, Affleck reconnected with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, according to Page Six.

Affleck and Lopez started quietly dating, but have since taken their relationship public. Back in September, Affleck and Lopez walked their first red carpet together in more than 17 years, according to Entertainment Tonight. The two were arm-in-arm, as they posed for photos, and even shared a kiss or two at "The Last Duel" premiere at the Venice Film Festival. "Jen and Ben are taking it one day at a time when it comes to making their blended family work. They aren't rushing anything too quickly and they are letting the kids slowly get acclimated with each other," a source told ET.

And while the initial Bennifer 2.0 frenzy has subsided, many wonder what will be next for these on-again lovers — and how they might be feeling six months in. Keep reading to find out.