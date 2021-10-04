Royal Author Speculates This Is Why Harry And Meghan Thought The Royal Family Was Against Them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior members of the royal family for reasons that they shared with the world when they spoke with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. During that interview, Harry shared that the decision to leave the UK was because there was a "lack of support and lack of understanding" from the royal family, leaving him no other choice, according to Marie Claire. He said that the decision was really a coupling of him and Meghan not getting enough support from The Firm and the onslaught of press that they had been receiving in the UK. Oprah asked Harry if he and Meghan would have stayed if they had support, and Harry responded, "without question."

A couple of months later, Harry sat down with Dax Shepard for a chat on the actor's "Armchair Expert" podcast. During that interview, Harry revealed when he really knew that he wanted a life outside of the royal family. "In my early twenties, it was a case of: 'I don't want this job, I don't want to be here, I don't want to be doing this...I know I've seen behind the curtain, I've seen the business model—I know how this operation runs and how it works. I don't want to be part of this," Harry said.

Once Harry and Meghan got married, things seemed to take a turn for the worse. Royal author Andrew Morton has weighed in on what may have been the final straw. Keep reading to find out what Morton had to say.