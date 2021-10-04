Royal Author Speculates This Is Why Harry And Meghan Thought The Royal Family Was Against Them
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior members of the royal family for reasons that they shared with the world when they spoke with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. During that interview, Harry shared that the decision to leave the UK was because there was a "lack of support and lack of understanding" from the royal family, leaving him no other choice, according to Marie Claire. He said that the decision was really a coupling of him and Meghan not getting enough support from The Firm and the onslaught of press that they had been receiving in the UK. Oprah asked Harry if he and Meghan would have stayed if they had support, and Harry responded, "without question."
A couple of months later, Harry sat down with Dax Shepard for a chat on the actor's "Armchair Expert" podcast. During that interview, Harry revealed when he really knew that he wanted a life outside of the royal family. "In my early twenties, it was a case of: 'I don't want this job, I don't want to be here, I don't want to be doing this...I know I've seen behind the curtain, I've seen the business model—I know how this operation runs and how it works. I don't want to be part of this," Harry said.
Once Harry and Meghan got married, things seemed to take a turn for the worse. Royal author Andrew Morton has weighed in on what may have been the final straw. Keep reading to find out what Morton had to say.
Did the royal family give Harry and Meghan signals that they weren't needed?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to make everything work as long as they could, but when their mental health began to suffer, things became a lot more serious. Royal author Andrew Morton believes that Harry and Meghan picked up on "unspoken cues" that suggested to them that the royal family was against them, according to the Mirror. "The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them. The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry," Morton writes in an updated version of his book, "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess."
Morton wrote about one time in particular that Harry was scheduled to meet with Queen Elizabeth about his future role within the monarchy, according to the Mirror. The meeting was canceled however, leaving Harry feeling that he and his wife were "low down the royal totem pole." Ultimately, this feeling of being unnecessary may have sent a clear message to Harry and Meghan, pushing them to make the biggest move of their lives.