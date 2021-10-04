Did Princess Eugenie's Husband Just Reveal A Secret About The Palace?

Jack Brooksbank, who is married to Princess Eugenie, has developed a reputation as a sort of playboy — but with an important caveat. While he's married to royalty — Eugenie is one of Queen Elizabeth's granddaughters — in August, Jack became the subject of controversy when the Daily Mail published photos of him boating and partying with three models, one of which was topless. Jack was also joined by Rachel Zalis, the global director of Casamigos, the tequila company founded by George Clooney.

Even though Eugenie's husband made salacious headlines, it turned out he was there in a business capacity. "He works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so, I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake," Eugenie's mother, Sarah, the Duchess of York, told BBC's "The One Show" (via Page Six). Sarah was effusive when discussing her son-in-law. "He's just one of my most favorite people. I call him James Bond actually," she added.

Not only does Jack work as a brand ambassador for the popular tequila company, but he fully endorses the product. "I used to try and promote the tequila by saying that it doesn't give you hangovers, but I got told to shut up — you have to tell people to drink responsibly," he revealed, per the Daily Mail.