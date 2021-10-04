Did Princess Eugenie's Husband Just Reveal A Secret About The Palace?
Jack Brooksbank, who is married to Princess Eugenie, has developed a reputation as a sort of playboy — but with an important caveat. While he's married to royalty — Eugenie is one of Queen Elizabeth's granddaughters — in August, Jack became the subject of controversy when the Daily Mail published photos of him boating and partying with three models, one of which was topless. Jack was also joined by Rachel Zalis, the global director of Casamigos, the tequila company founded by George Clooney.
Even though Eugenie's husband made salacious headlines, it turned out he was there in a business capacity. "He works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so, I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake," Eugenie's mother, Sarah, the Duchess of York, told BBC's "The One Show" (via Page Six). Sarah was effusive when discussing her son-in-law. "He's just one of my most favorite people. I call him James Bond actually," she added.
Not only does Jack work as a brand ambassador for the popular tequila company, but he fully endorses the product. "I used to try and promote the tequila by saying that it doesn't give you hangovers, but I got told to shut up — you have to tell people to drink responsibly," he revealed, per the Daily Mail. Keep reading to find out the Bond-like secret Jack shared about Buckingham Palace.
Jack Brooksbank claims Buckingham Palace has a secret tunnel that leads to a bar
Boasting a staggering 775 rooms, Buckingham Palace has long been believed to include several secret passageways on its expansive grounds, per Hello!. Jack Brooksbank revealed the pathway of one of those secret tunnels when he was attending a Casamigos-sponsored party. This secret tunnel helps royals discreetly travel for a cocktail. "There is one to Dukes Bar from St. James's Palace," Jack told the Daily Mail. "I haven't used it yet, but I'd love to check it out," he added. Dukes Bar is located in Dukes Hotel in Mayfair near the palace. According to the establishment's website, the bar boasts a martini which was described by The New York Times as "one of the world's best."
Perhaps Jack was supposed to keep that specific tunnel a secret, but the royals have exposed other palace secrets in the past. In 2015, ITV's "Good Morning Britain" was allowed access to the palace which included a look into the White Drawing Room, per The Sun. That room contained a large mirror and cabinet that were actually a secret doorway intended for Queen Elizabeth II. "The queen enters the room via a hidden door disguised as a mirror and cabinet before receiving guests," as described on the royals official website. "It allows her to make an entrance without having to walk through all of the different palace rooms," the ITV host said during their televised tour.