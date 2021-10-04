The Tragic Death Of Bridgerton Hair And Makeup Artist Marc Pilcher
"Bridgerton" fans are mourning today over the loss of hair and makeup artist Marc Pilcher, who died on October 3 from Covid-19. Though Pilcher was fully vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions, according to the official announcement of his death, he became sick with the disease shortly after he won the Creative Emmy for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling for his work on "Bridgerton" at the September 11 awards ceremony (via Variety). He was only 53 years old.
"It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday 3rd October 2021," his family stated through his agency, Curtis Brown (per Variety). "Glamorous and extravagant, he brought his flair and style to every design. Never limited in his thought process for his creations, he pushed boundaries and created work never realized before."
Though the British designer tested negative for Covid-19 several times in order to fly to Los Angeles for the Emmy Awards ceremony, he fell sick shortly after his return home with his trophy. His health deteriorated quickly, and he died just three weeks after winning his first Emmy.
Bridgerton stars react to Marc Pilcher's death
After working as a makeup artist and hairstylist on several TV series and films — including "Cranford," "Downton Abbey," and "Sherlock Holmes" starring Robert Downey Jr. — Marc Pilcher designed his first show in 2016: a Parisian post-war drama called "The Collection." He was also principal stylist on the live-action "Beauty and the Beast," and was nominated for an Oscar for his hairstyling work in 2019's "Mary Queen of Scots," starring Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan, before joining the "Bridgerton" family.
Actor Nicola Coughlan, Penelope Featherington on the popular Netflix series, tweeted a moving tribute to Pilcher, saying she was "so heartbroken" by his loss, calling him "brilliant and visionary." "Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. ... It's a tragedy that he's been taken so young when he had so much yet to do." She also took the opportunity to call fans to action during this still-ongoing pandemic. "Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others."
Phoebe Dynevor, Daphne Bridgerton herself, shared Coughlan's post in an Instagram Story (per Variety), adding, "At a loss for words." Executive producer Shonda Rhimes also tweeted her condolences. "The passing of Marc Pilcher is beyond words. I will forever be in awe of the incredible hairstyling and makeup work that he brought to Bridgerton. My heart goes out to his loved ones as we lost him way too soon."