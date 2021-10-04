The Tragic Death Of Bridgerton Hair And Makeup Artist Marc Pilcher

"Bridgerton" fans are mourning today over the loss of hair and makeup artist Marc Pilcher, who died on October 3 from Covid-19. Though Pilcher was fully vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions, according to the official announcement of his death, he became sick with the disease shortly after he won the Creative Emmy for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling for his work on "Bridgerton" at the September 11 awards ceremony (via Variety). He was only 53 years old.

"It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday 3rd October 2021," his family stated through his agency, Curtis Brown (per Variety). "Glamorous and extravagant, he brought his flair and style to every design. Never limited in his thought process for his creations, he pushed boundaries and created work never realized before."

Though the British designer tested negative for Covid-19 several times in order to fly to Los Angeles for the Emmy Awards ceremony, he fell sick shortly after his return home with his trophy. His health deteriorated quickly, and he died just three weeks after winning his first Emmy.