The Tragic Death Of Letterman Late Show Announcer Alan Kalter

Tributes for Letterman's "Late Show" announcer Alan Kalter are all over social media after Kalter's wife Peggy confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter. The tributes on social media reflected the affection so many had for Kalter. Variety shared a statement made by David Letterman himself. "Whatever else, we always had the best announcer in television," Letterman said. "Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself ... A very sad day, but many great memories."

Former "Late Show" writer Carter Bays tweeted, "Alan Kalter RIP. Between him and Tony Mendez it's a heartbreaking time. To us Late Show writers Alan was so much more than just the "From New York..." guy. He was our muse. We loved writing for him. Such a cheerful presence on the show. And around the office. Rest easy Big Red." Former "Late Show" writer Craig Thomas added, "Oh man, @CarterBays and I loved writing for Alan — some of my fondest memories of Late Show are the absolutely bats**t-bonkers bits we wrote for Alan, who was always game to let us make him look insane...rest in peace, Alan, and thanks for the laughs..." Another Twitter user posted a link to some of Kalter's "Celebrity Interview" sketches, many of which are just as funny now. We wish his fans, friends, and family nothing but the best during this difficult time.