What Does Brian Laundrie's Sister Really Think About Her Brother's Disappearance?

Brian Laundrie is still being sought by police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Laundrie, who had been on a cross-country trip with his fiancee Gabby Petito over the summer, went missing in early September, just a few days after he arrived back in Florida without Gabby, according to Newsweek. Petito's family had reported her missing, and her body was found on September 19 in Grand Teton National Park — a stop she and Laundrie had made in the weeks prior, according to People magazine. Laundrie is still being considered a person of interest in the Petito case, however, and has not been named a suspect. Police issued an arrest warrant after he used an "unauthorized" debit card, CBS News reports.

The FBI along with Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter have received numerous tips about Laundie's whereabouts. "Tracking a fugitive is a marathon, not a sprint. We are continuing to search for Brian Laundrie. The longer he is on the run, the more dangerous this becomes," Chapman said, according to the New York Post. The search for Laundrie's whereabouts has spanned several states, including his home state of Florida.

Laundrie's family has been rather quiet when it comes to the case in general, but his parents did release a statement — by way of their lawyer — on October 1. "They are concerned, but hopeful that he is found alive," attorney Steve Bertolino told People. Now, Laundrie's sister is speaking out. Keep reading to find out what she had to say.