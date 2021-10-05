What Does Brian Laundrie's Sister Really Think About Her Brother's Disappearance?
Brian Laundrie is still being sought by police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Laundrie, who had been on a cross-country trip with his fiancee Gabby Petito over the summer, went missing in early September, just a few days after he arrived back in Florida without Gabby, according to Newsweek. Petito's family had reported her missing, and her body was found on September 19 in Grand Teton National Park — a stop she and Laundrie had made in the weeks prior, according to People magazine. Laundrie is still being considered a person of interest in the Petito case, however, and has not been named a suspect. Police issued an arrest warrant after he used an "unauthorized" debit card, CBS News reports.
The FBI along with Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter have received numerous tips about Laundie's whereabouts. "Tracking a fugitive is a marathon, not a sprint. We are continuing to search for Brian Laundrie. The longer he is on the run, the more dangerous this becomes," Chapman said, according to the New York Post. The search for Laundrie's whereabouts has spanned several states, including his home state of Florida.
Laundrie's family has been rather quiet when it comes to the case in general, but his parents did release a statement — by way of their lawyer — on October 1. "They are concerned, but hopeful that he is found alive," attorney Steve Bertolino told People. Now, Laundrie's sister is speaking out. Keep reading to find out what she had to say.
Brian Laundrie's sister doesn't know if her brother killed Gabby Petito
Brian Laundrie's sister, Cassie Laundrie, spoke to protesters who had set up shop outside of her home in Florida, according to TMZ. "We are just as upset frustrated and heartbroken as everyone else," she told the crowd. Cassie admitted that she hadn't been speaking to her family since all of this went down. When a protester asked her if she believed that her parents were in some way involved in helping her brother, Cassie responded, "I don't know." In another clip, tweeted out by NewsNationNow's Brian Entin, Cassie was asked if she thinks that her brother murdered Gabby Petito. "I don't know," she responded.
The FBI and Dog the Bounty Hunter are working separately, though Dog has turned over some of the evidence that he has found thus far, according to the New York Post. Dog has had reason to believe that Brian might be somewhere along the Appalachian Trail, and Dog's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, told the New York Post that she has been in touch with Dennis Davis, a man who claims to have spoken with Brian near the Tennessee-North Carolina border on October 2.
As these leads continue to be investigated, the search for Brian continues.