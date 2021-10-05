Billions Star's Sudden Exit Leaves Fans Reeling

On the heels of the "Billions" Season 5 finale, which aired October 3, fans of the Showtime series got an additional shock on top of what happened to their favorite characters. While a new trailer promoting the forthcoming Season 6 — which will premiere on January 23, 2022 — dropped the same day the finale aired, it wasn't enough of a cushion to the blow of bigger news: the show's main star does not plan to return.

The series stars British actor Damian Lewis as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, a brilliant but shady hedge fund manager who's been known to use insider trading to increase his vast wealth. Lewis previously played King Henry VIII in "Wolf Hall," and mysterious Iraq War vet turned sleeper agent Sergeant Nicholas Brody in "Homeland," earning him a lead acting Emmy. Close on Axe's tail is Paul Giamatti's New York Attorney General Chuck Rhoades, who, as Showtime officially describes, is "leading the fight against financial corruption," even while his wife works for Bobby's company, Axe Capital. But now, things will change as Lewis has announced that he will not be appearing in "Billions" Season 6.

Filming on Season 5 of the show had to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and when the postponed season aired, it did so in two parts: the first seven episodes aired in May and June, and the final five episodes in September, with the finale on October 3. Keep reading for more on Lewis' departure and how the fans reacted.