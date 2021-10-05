Did Donald Trump Really Roll His Eyes About Prince Charles During A Private Meeting?

When Donald Trump visited Buckingham Palace in 2018, the then-President of the United States made a stir when he supposedly broke royal protocol by walking in front of Queen Elizabeth II as the two inspected her honor guard together. A lot of media outlets criticized the former president for his supposed lack of good etiquette, with even royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams opining to CNN that Trump appeared to be "wandering up and down a golf course." That didn't stop Trump from visiting London again a year later in 2019, though.

Despite the earlier faux pas, Trump said that he and the Queen of England had a great relationship. "We were laughing, and having fun. Her people told me she hasn't had so much fun in 25 years," he told Fox and Friends in an interview. "Then I got criticized for it because they said we were having too much fun. It doesn't matter, but we have a great relationship, and I had a great relationship with Charles, and honestly, I have a very good relationship with a lot of the foreign leaders."

While Trump says they had a lot of fun, there's a separate report that suggests he and Prince Charles were not cracking any jokes, or having "fun," for that matter, in a separate private meeting between the two of them. Here's what happened.