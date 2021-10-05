Is This How Meghan Markle Tried To Smooth Over Her Wedding Fight With Kate Middleton?

Back in 2018, reports surfaced that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had some sort of disagreement that "left Kate...in tears." According to The Sun, the incident happened just before the royal wedding. The two women reportedly didn't see eye to eye on something that had to do with Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress. Further details about the spat weren't made available, and outlets reported that the duchesses had put the disagreement behind them shortly after it occurred.

When Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview that aired back in March, however, she shared her side of the story, and told Oprah that it was actually Kate that made her cry. "A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining to ... flower girl dresses. And it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings," Meghan said, according to Harper's Bazaar. "I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologized. And I've forgiven her," Meghan added.

And while the current status of Meghan and Kate's relationship isn't exactly clear, it does seem that the two women have moved on from what happened back in 2018. According to the New Zealand Herald, Meghan actually gave Kate a gift in an effort to smooth things over. Read on to find out more.