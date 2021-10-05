Is This How Prince Harry Stayed Calm Before The Royal Wedding?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot back in 2018 in front of approximately 600 guests, according to Harper's Bazaar. The royal wedding streamed live on televisions and computer screens all over the globe, with millions of people tuning in to watch Harry and Meghan exchange vows at St. George's Chapel. As most brides and grooms would probably tell you, there's a fair share of nerves that go along with getting married — never mind doing it in front of hundreds of people — but, believe it or not, Meghan actually was calm as a cucumber on the day of her wedding.
"We woke up early, had a little coffee and then just went on. It was all smiles, it was just one of those dreamy moments," Meghan's wedding hairdresser, Serge Normant, told People magazine. "It was the easiest process in the world. She was calm and chatty. She was very happy, it was a beautiful morning — the perfect morning to get married," Normant added. Things were a bit different for Harry, however, who needed some extra help to stay calm. Read on to find out more.
Prince Harry had some extra stress on the morning of the royal wedding
In Andrew Morton's book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," he revealed that Prince Harry actually got acupuncture to help calm his nerves ahead of his big day, according to Express. "The prince, who needed acupuncture to stay calm in the run-up to the wedding, was overwrought when the chosen tiara could not be made instantly available for Meghan's hairdresser Serge Normant, who had flown from New York to work on the hair fitting," Morton wrote. Everyday Health reports that acupuncture can be a great way to treat anxiety for many people.
According to Town & Country, Meghan wore Queen Mary's bandeau tiara on her wedding day. However, Morton revealed that the tiara wasn't where it needed to be on time, which caused Harry some extra stress on the biggest day of his life. "The Queen's formidable dresser Angela Kelly, who is the guardian of the Queen's [jewelry], is said to have informed the irate prince that certain security protocols had to be adhered to in order to access the priceless piece," Morton wrote, according to Express.
If you watched the royal wedding, you probably could not tell that Harry had such a crazy morning — so that acupuncture apparently worked!