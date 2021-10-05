Is This How Prince Harry Stayed Calm Before The Royal Wedding?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot back in 2018 in front of approximately 600 guests, according to Harper's Bazaar. The royal wedding streamed live on televisions and computer screens all over the globe, with millions of people tuning in to watch Harry and Meghan exchange vows at St. George's Chapel. As most brides and grooms would probably tell you, there's a fair share of nerves that go along with getting married — never mind doing it in front of hundreds of people — but, believe it or not, Meghan actually was calm as a cucumber on the day of her wedding.

"We woke up early, had a little coffee and then just went on. It was all smiles, it was just one of those dreamy moments," Meghan's wedding hairdresser, Serge Normant, told People magazine. "It was the easiest process in the world. She was calm and chatty. She was very happy, it was a beautiful morning — the perfect morning to get married," Normant added. Things were a bit different for Harry, however, who needed some extra help to stay calm. Read on to find out more.