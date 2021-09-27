Did The Queen Really Scold Meghan Markle Over A Tiara?
Meghan Markle has only worn a royal tiara once in her life, and that was on the day of her wedding, according to Insider. "She will undoubtedly wear [tiaras] at appropriate future events though obviously this will depend on the duties she and Harry decide they want to undertake as senior royals," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the outlet back in 2019. On her wedding day, Meghan wore the Queen Mary Bandeau tiara, according to InStyle. The piece has been in the royal family for decades, and was first given to Queen Mary by the County of Lincoln for her wedding to Prince George, which took place in 1893, InStyle reported.
The Queen Mary Bandeau tiara is covered in a pattern of diamonds, with a center brooch, according to Town & Country. "The tiara is a flexible band of eleven sections, featuring interlaced ovals and pavé diamonds along with large and small brilliant diamonds," the outlet reports. Interestingly, the Queen Mary Bandeau tiara was reportedly Meghan's second choice. According to Tatler, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand shared the tidbit in their book "Finding Freedom." The authors claim that Meghan actually wanted to wear the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, a stunning diamond headpiece that features emeralds, but the queen "refused." Read on for more details about what reportedly happened next.
Meghan Markle threw a 'tiara tantrum,' royal author claims
In an addition to the book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," author Andrew Morton included some interesting details about what happened when Meghan Markle was told that the tiara that she wanted to wear at her wedding was unavailable. Morton revealed that Meghan threw a bit of a "tantrum," according to Express. "Her prima-donna [behavior] apparently earned a rebuke from the Queen herself," Morton wrote, adding that "the Queen then told Harry, 'she gets what tiara she's given by me.'" Morton revealed that Prince Harry tried to get involved, in an effort to ensure that Meghan was granted permission to wear the tiara of her choosing, but the queen didn't budge.
Just six months after Meghan and Harry's wedding, Harry's first cousin Princess Eugenie got married — and she wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, according to Today. The outlet indicates that Eugenie's tiara choice was surprising, as many predicted that she would have worn the York Diamond tiara, which is the one that her own mother wore when she married Prince Andrew in 1986. The outlet pointed out that the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara is rarely worn by members of the royal family.