Did The Queen Really Scold Meghan Markle Over A Tiara?

Meghan Markle has only worn a royal tiara once in her life, and that was on the day of her wedding, according to Insider. "She will undoubtedly wear [tiaras] at appropriate future events though obviously this will depend on the duties she and Harry decide they want to undertake as senior royals," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the outlet back in 2019. On her wedding day, Meghan wore the Queen Mary Bandeau tiara, according to InStyle. The piece has been in the royal family for decades, and was first given to Queen Mary by the County of Lincoln for her wedding to Prince George, which took place in 1893, InStyle reported.

The Queen Mary Bandeau tiara is covered in a pattern of diamonds, with a center brooch, according to Town & Country. "The tiara is a flexible band of eleven sections, featuring interlaced ovals and pavé diamonds along with large and small brilliant diamonds," the outlet reports. Interestingly, the Queen Mary Bandeau tiara was reportedly Meghan's second choice. According to Tatler, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand shared the tidbit in their book "Finding Freedom." The authors claim that Meghan actually wanted to wear the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, a stunning diamond headpiece that features emeralds, but the queen "refused." Read on for more details about what reportedly happened next.